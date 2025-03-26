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Ampere Nexus vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nexus engine makes power and torque 3.3 kW & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Nexus has a range of up to 100-105 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Nexus vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Xtreme 160r
BrandAmpereHero
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Range100-105 km/charge-
Mileage-46 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-163.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Nexus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
176 mm167 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1327 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm17 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
100 km-
Max Speed
93 kmph115 kmph
Max Torque
162 Nm14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start ButtionSelf Start
Motor Power
3.3 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Mid Mount-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 years, 75,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
Mid-Mount Motor-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
LFP-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Seat Type
Single-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco , City , Power , Limp Home , Vehicle Warranty - 3 Years, 30,000 kmXSENS Advantage Technology
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.2 Inch, LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,3131,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,04,749
RTO
08,680
Insurance
5,41311,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6932,683

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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