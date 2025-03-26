In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nexus engine makes power and torque 3.3 kW & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Nexus has a range of up to 100-105 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Nexus vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexus
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|100-105 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|163.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-