In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
colours and other specs.
Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours.
Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge.
The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl.