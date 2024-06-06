HT Auto
Ampere Nexus vs Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus

In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Price starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexus up to 136 km/charge and the EasyGo Plus has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge.
Nexus vs EasyGo Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Easygo plus
BrandAmpereFidato Evtech
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 95,605
Range136 km/charge80-110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EasyGo Plus
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus
STD
₹95,605*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
4000 W-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6Bs6
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-90/100-12 Rear :-90/100-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
1319 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-Off-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh0.36 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,1491,00,055
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,90095,605
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2494,450
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4532,150

