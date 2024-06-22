HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesNexus vs Easy Go

Ampere Nexus vs Fidato Evtech Easy Go

In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Fidato Evtech Easy Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexus up to 136 km/charge and the Easy Go has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Nexus vs Easy Go Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Easy go
BrandAmpereFidato Evtech
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 86,315
Range136 km/charge60-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Easy Go
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
STD
₹86,315*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
4000 W-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6Bs6
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
1319 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-Off-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh0.28 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,14990,590
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,90086,315
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2494,275
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4531,947

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Petrol price has gone up by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 while diesel is by 36 paise in Goa from June 22 onwards
    Goa hikes petrol and diesel rates with immediate effect. Check new prices
    22 Jun 2024
    The announcement marks Castrol’s foray into the new energy business
    Castrol invests $50 million in EV battery-swapping giant Gogoro
    29 Jun 2024
    The first phase of deliveries for the Ampere Nexus began on World Environment Day on June 5, which also marks Ampere's 16th anniversary this year
    Greaves Electric Mobility begins deliveries of new Ampere Nexus electric scooter
    6 Jun 2024
    The British motorcycle manufacturer BSA Motorcycles introduced BSA Gold Star which is a 650 cc retro motorcycle. It is all set to challenge Royal Enfield 650 twins, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.
    BSA Gold Star 650 to be launched on August 15? Check details
    24 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tips of Maintaining Two Wheelers
    Tips of Maintaining Two Wheelers | All Things Auto
    4 May 2023
    Safari Gold Edition comes in two exterior colour options - Black Gold and White Gold.
    Tata Safari Gold Edition: 5 key updates you should know of
    28 Sept 2021
    View all
     