In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Fidato Evtech 21 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexus up to 136 km/charge and the 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge.
Nexus vs 21 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexus
|21
|Brand
|Ampere
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|₹ 89,199
|Range
|136 km/charge
|80-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3.3 Hrs.
|4-5 Hrs.