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Ampere Nexus vs Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexus up to 100-105 km/charge and the Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Nexus vs Evolve Z Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Evolve z
BrandAmpereEarth Energy EV
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range100-105 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity-96 Ah
Charging Time3 Hours40 min

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Nexus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
176 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
100 km
Max Speed
93 kmph
Max Torque
162 Nm56 Nm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
3.3 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Mid MountChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 years, 75,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
Mid-Mount Motor-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
LFP-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degrees15 °
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco , City , Power , Limp Home , Vehicle Warranty - 3 Years, 30,000 kmRide Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours40 min
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,3131,44,105
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,30,000
RTO
010,400
Insurance
5,4133,705
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6933,097

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ampere Nexus gets a slender frame and is designed as a family e-scooter with a flat floorboard and a large seat
Greaves Electric Mobility expands to Nepal with Ampere Nexus launch
26 Feb 2026
The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe uses a dual-motor electric powertrain with 544 bhp and an 800-volt battery system.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe unveiled with 544 bhp and over 800 km range
7 Aug 2026
India’s auto retail market posted a record July in 2026 as alternative fuels closed in on petrol in passenger vehicles.
Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns
7 Aug 2026
The first phase of deliveries for the Ampere Nexus began on World Environment Day on June 5, which also marks Ampere's 16th anniversary this year
Greaves Electric Mobility begins deliveries of new Ampere Nexus electric scooter
6 Jun 2024
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
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Ampere, from Greaves Electric Mobility, becomes India’s First E2W brand to enter Asia Book of Records by navigating the 70-hairpin bends of Kolli Hills in Tamil Nadu
Ampere Nexus becomes first Indian electric scooter to conquer Kolli Hills ascent
6 Feb 2026
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