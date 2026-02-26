In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexus up to 100-105 km/charge and the Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Nexus vs Evolve Z Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexus
|Evolve z
|Brand
|Ampere
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|100-105 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|96 Ah
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|40 min