In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nexus engine makes power and torque 3.3 kW & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 100-105 km/charge. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl.
Nexus vs Pulsar 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexus
|Pulsar 180
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Range
|100-105 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|42.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|178 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-