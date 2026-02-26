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Ampere Nexus vs Bajaj Pulsar 150

In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nexus engine makes power and torque 3.3 kW & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 100-105 km/charge. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
Nexus vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Pulsar 150
BrandAmpereBajaj
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Range100-105 km/charge-
Mileage-47.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Nexus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Suspension View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Right View
Left View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
176 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1320 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
100 km705 km
Max Speed
93 kmph115 kmph
Max Torque
162 Nm13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3.3 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Mid MountChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockTelescopic, 31mm Conventional fork
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTwin Shock absorber, Gas filled with Canister
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 years, 75,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
Mid-Mount Motor-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
LFP-
Riding Modes
YesNo
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco , City , Power , Limp Home , Vehicle Warranty - 3 Years, 30,000 km-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD.
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,3131,21,098
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,05,144
RTO
08,942
Insurance
5,4137,012
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6932,602

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ampere Nexus gets a slender frame and is designed as a family e-scooter with a flat floorboard and a large seat
Greaves Electric Mobility expands to Nepal with Ampere Nexus launch
26 Feb 2026
The first phase of deliveries for the Ampere Nexus began on World Environment Day on June 5, which also marks Ampere's 16th anniversary this year
Greaves Electric Mobility begins deliveries of new Ampere Nexus electric scooter
6 Jun 2024
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
19 Jun 2024
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 now gets an LED headlamp and LED indicators to improve visibility
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Updated for 2025 With LED Lighting, Prices Start at 1.08 Lakh
24 Dec 2025
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 could launch soon in the Indian market. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/AutoTechInfo)
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features
9 Apr 2024
Ampere, from Greaves Electric Mobility, becomes India’s First E2W brand to enter Asia Book of Records by navigating the 70-hairpin bends of Kolli Hills in Tamil Nadu
Ampere Nexus becomes first Indian electric scooter to conquer Kolli Hills ascent
6 Feb 2026
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