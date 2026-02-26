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HomeCompare BikesNexus vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]

Ampere Nexus vs Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]

In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nexus engine makes power and torque 3.3 kW & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 100-105 km/charge. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
Nexus vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
BrandAmpereBajaj
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Range100-105 km/charge-
Mileage-47.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-160 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Nexus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
176 mm169 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1490 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
100 km585 km
Max Speed
93 kmph105 kmph
Max Torque
162 Nm13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.3 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Mid MountChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic with double anti friction bush
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 years, 75,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
Mid-Mount Motor-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
LFP-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco , City , Power , Limp Home , Vehicle Warranty - 3 Years, 30,000 km-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,3131,31,060
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,11,569
RTO
08,925
Insurance
5,41310,566
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6932,816

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ampere Nexus gets a slender frame and is designed as a family e-scooter with a flat floorboard and a large seat
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The first phase of deliveries for the Ampere Nexus began on World Environment Day on June 5, which also marks Ampere's 16th anniversary this year
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Ampere, from Greaves Electric Mobility, becomes India’s First E2W brand to enter Asia Book of Records by navigating the 70-hairpin bends of Kolli Hills in Tamil Nadu
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