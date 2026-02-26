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Ampere Nexus vs Aprilia SR 125

In 2026 Ampere Nexus or Aprilia SR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nexus engine makes power and torque 3.3 kW & 162 Nm. On the other hand, SR 125 engine makes power & torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Nexus has a range of up to 100-105 km/charge. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Nexus vs SR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Sr 125
BrandAmpereAprilia
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.16 Lakhs
Range100-105 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.45 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours-

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Nexus
Ampere Nexus
EX
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Nexus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
176 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1365 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Saddle Height
765 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
100 km231 km
Max Speed
93 kmph90 kmph
Max Torque
162 Nm10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3.3 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Mid MountBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockMono shock absorber
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicFront fork with 30 mm inner tube
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 years, 75,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12V/ 5Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
Mid-Mount Motor-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
LFPLead Acid
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco , City , Power , Limp Home , Vehicle Warranty - 3 Years, 30,000 km-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,3131,31,892
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9001,15,871
RTO
09,269
Insurance
5,4136,752
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6932,834

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ampere Nexus gets a slender frame and is designed as a family e-scooter with a flat floorboard and a large seat
Greaves Electric Mobility expands to Nepal with Ampere Nexus launch
26 Feb 2026
India’s auto retail market posted a record July in 2026 as alternative fuels closed in on petrol in passenger vehicles.
Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns
7 Aug 2026
The first phase of deliveries for the Ampere Nexus began on World Environment Day on June 5, which also marks Ampere's 16th anniversary this year
Greaves Electric Mobility begins deliveries of new Ampere Nexus electric scooter
6 Jun 2024
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Ampere, from Greaves Electric Mobility, becomes India’s First E2W brand to enter Asia Book of Records by navigating the 70-hairpin bends of Kolli Hills in Tamil Nadu
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