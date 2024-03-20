In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Aprilia SR Storm choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR Storm engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm respectively. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. Nexus vs SR Storm Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Sr storm Brand Ampere Aprilia Price ₹ 1.1 Lakhs ₹ 1.11 Lakhs Range 136 km/charge - Mileage - 38.5 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.49 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3.3 Hrs. -