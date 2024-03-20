HT Auto
Ampere Nexus vs Aprilia SR Storm

In 2024 Ampere Nexus or Aprilia SR Storm choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Ampere Nexus Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR Storm engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm respectively. Nexus has a range of up to 136 km/charge. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
Nexus vs SR Storm Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexus Sr storm
BrandAmpereAprilia
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Range136 km/charge-
Mileage-38.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.49 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3.3 Hrs.-

Nexus
Ampere Nexus
₹1.10 Lakhs*
Aprilia SR Storm
₹1.11 Lakhs*
Specification
Max Power
4000 W9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
90/90 - 12Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
1319 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Limp Home Mode Hill Hold, Auto Cut-Off-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.2 Inch, LCD-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,1491,26,679
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,9001,10,901
RTO
08,872
Insurance
4,2496,906
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4532,722

