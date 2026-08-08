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Ampere Magnus vs Warivo Motors Queen SX

In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Queen SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus Queen sx
BrandAmpereWarivo Motors
Price₹ 65,990₹ 75,300
Range45-75 km/charge55-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V-
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Filters
Magnus
Ampere Magnus
Pro
₹65,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Queen SX
Warivo Motors Queen SX
STD
₹75,300*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Magnus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm150 mm
Length
1880 mm1785 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm-
Kerb Weight
82 kg60.9 kg
Height
1190 mm1100 mm
Width
710 mm-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
10s-
Top Speed
55 kmph-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
75±5 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
83 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
13°-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Find My Scooter, Detachable Battery-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah-
Boot Light
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,99075,300
Ex-Showroom Price
65,99075,300
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4181,618

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