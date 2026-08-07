In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Queen Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|Queen
|Brand
|Ampere
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 46,800
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|95-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.