In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|Nexa
|Brand
|Ampere
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hours