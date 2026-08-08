In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|Enduro
|Brand
|Ampere
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|65-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.