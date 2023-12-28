In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA Price starts at 42,924 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Magnus up to 45 - 50 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa LA in 2 colours.
...Read More
Read Less