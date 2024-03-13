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Ampere Magnus vs TVS XL100

In 2026 Ampere Magnus or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Magnus vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus Xl100
BrandAmpereTVS
Price₹ 65,990₹ 43,900
Range45-75 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Magnus
Ampere Magnus
Pro
₹65,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹43,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Magnus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Front Right View
Headlight View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm158 mm
Length
1880 mm1895 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1228 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg88 kg
Height
1190 mm1077 mm
Width
710 mm670 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
10s-
Top Speed
55 kmph-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
75±5 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
83 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringSwing arm with hydraulic shocks
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic spring type
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
13°-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Find My Scooter, Detachable Battery-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah-
Boot Light
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,99052,450
Ex-Showroom Price
65,99043,900
RTO
02,634
Insurance
05,916
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4181,127

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