In 2026 Ampere Magnus or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Magnus vs XL100 Comparison