Ampere Magnus or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price). Magnus engine makes power and torque 250 W & 12 Nm @ 440 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45 - 50 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.