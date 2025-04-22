In 2026 Ampere Magnus or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Magnus vs Sport Comparison