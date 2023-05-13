In 2026 Ampere Magnus or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Magnus vs Radeon Comparison