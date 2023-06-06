Saved Articles

HT Auto
Magnus vs Elektrika 60

Ampere Magnus vs Tunwal Elektrika 60

In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Magnus
Ampere Magnus
60
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
600 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 54-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 440 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
45 - 50 km/Charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,99975,373
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99965,040
RTO
04,553
Insurance
05,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0741,620

