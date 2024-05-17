In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45.0 and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Yaarii Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|Yaarii
|Brand
|Ampere
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 49,999
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|45.0
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.