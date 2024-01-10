In 2024 Ampere Magnus or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Magnus or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45 - 50 km/charge and the SVITCH MXE has a range of up to 35-38 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less