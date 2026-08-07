In 2026 Ampere Magnus or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Ampere
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)