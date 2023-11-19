Saved Articles

Ampere Magnus vs Lohia Oma Star

In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Lohia Oma Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Magnus
Ampere Magnus
60
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Oma Star
Lohia Oma Star
STD
₹41,444*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
600 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 54-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 440 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
45 - 50 km/Charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,99945,368
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99941,444
RTO
01,243
Insurance
01,181
Accessories Charges
01,500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,074975

    Latest News

    The BSA Gold Star Shadow Black colourway made its debut at Motorcycle Live 2023 in the UK
    BSA Gold Star gets new colourway in the UK, unveiled at Motorcycle Live 2023
    19 Nov 2023
    Ampere will sell Primus and Magnus electric scooters in Nepal.
    Ampere electric scooters foray into global market, launches first-ever showroom in this country
    4 Dec 2023
    Ampere currently sells three different electric scooters: Primus, Magnus EX and Zeal EX.
    Ampere electric scooters cross new milestone, sell two lakh units. Know more
    11 Jul 2023
    The key highlight of the new Magnus EX is its claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested).
    Ampere offers festive discounts on Magnus EX, Primus electric scooters
    25 Oct 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    16 Nov 2019
