In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Komaki XGT VP choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT VP Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the XGT VP has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs XGT VP Comparison