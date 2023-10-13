Saved Articles

Ampere Magnus vs Komaki X2 Vogue

In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Magnus
Ampere Magnus
60
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
X2 Vogue
Komaki X2 Vogue
X2 Vouge STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
600 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 54-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 440 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
45 - 50 km/Charge85 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,99949,749
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99947,000
RTO
01,410
Insurance
01,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0741,069

