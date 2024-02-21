In 2026 Ampere Magnus or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|S1
|Brand
|Ampere
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|75-180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
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