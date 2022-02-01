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Ampere Magnus vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Magnus vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus Grazia
BrandAmpereHonda
Price₹ 65,990₹ 60,539
Range45-75 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Magnus
Ampere Magnus
Pro
₹65,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Magnus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm171 mm
Length
1880 mm1829 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg108 kg
Height
1190 mm1167 mm
Width
710 mm707 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
10s
Top Speed
55 kmph
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
75±5 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
83 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
13°-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Find My Scooter, Detachable BatterySeat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove Box
Carry Hook
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake SystemCombi Brake System
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,99087,979
Ex-Showroom Price
65,99075,859
RTO
06,068
Insurance
06,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4181,891

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