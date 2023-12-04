In 2023 Ampere Magnus or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Ampere Magnus or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at 60,539 (ex-showroom price). Magnus engine makes power and torque 250 W & 12 Nm @ 440 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45 - 50 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less