In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Magnus vs Grazia Comparison