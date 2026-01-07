In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Magnus vs Dio Comparison