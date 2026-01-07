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Ampere Magnus vs Honda Dio

In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Magnus vs Dio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus Dio
BrandAmpereHonda
Price₹ 65,990₹ 68,846
Range45-75 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Magnus
Ampere Magnus
Pro
₹65,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Magnus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm160 mm
Length
1880 mm1808 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg103 kg
Height
1190 mm1150 mm
Width
710 mm723 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
10s-
Top Speed
55 kmph-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
75±5 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
83 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringUnit Swing
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
13°-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Find My Scooter, Detachable Battery4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel Lid
Carry Hook
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes.2 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah12V, 5.0 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,99081,544
Ex-Showroom Price
65,99068,846
RTO
06,008
Insurance
06,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4181,752

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