Ampere Magnus or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price). Magnus engine makes power and torque 250 W & 12 Nm @ 440 rpm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45 - 50 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.