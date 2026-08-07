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Ampere Magnus vs Hero Lectro Muv-E

In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Hero Lectro Muv-E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Muv-E has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Muv-E Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus Muv-e
BrandAmpereHero Lectro
Price₹ 65,990₹ 61,999
Range45-75 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V14.5 Ah
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Magnus
Ampere Magnus
Pro
₹65,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Muv-E
Hero Lectro Muv-E
STD
₹61,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Magnus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Length
1880 mm-
Wheelbase
1415 mm-
Kerb Weight
82 kg-
Height
1190 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-26x2.125 R-4125, Rear :-26x2.125 R-4125
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
10s-
Top Speed
55 kmph-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
75±5 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
83 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
13°-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Find My Scooter, Detachable BatteryThrottle Grip - Grip Throttle - W / Key Lock 81X_Wuxing, Sensor Type - Pas Sensor DH-12 Magnet _RBW_5GS, Front Fork - Suspension Fork, Suspension Fork Decals Type - Water Decal, Head Set - Headset thredless 44x130 seftylock bk, Stand - Center Kick Stand (Vj-24) Alloy Adjustab, Detachable battery for Convience, Key Ignition for Extra Protection
Carry Hook
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesKM DISPLAY -S2
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah14.5 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,99065,470
Ex-Showroom Price
65,99061,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,471
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4181,407

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