In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Hero Lectro F1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F1 Price starts at Rs. 38,999 (last recorded price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the F1 has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs F1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|F1
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 38,999
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|5.8 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.