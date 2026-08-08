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Ampere Magnus vs Hero Lectro C8

In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Hero Lectro C8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C8 Price starts at Rs. 36,999 (last recorded price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the C8 has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs C8 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus C8
BrandAmpereHero Lectro
Price₹ 65,990₹ 36,999
Range45-75 km/charge30 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V-
Charging Time-4 Hrs

Filters
Magnus
Ampere Magnus
Pro
₹65,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
C8
Hero Lectro C8
STD
₹36,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Length
1880 mm-
Wheelbase
1415 mm-
Kerb Weight
82 kg-
Height
1190 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm160 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
10s-
Top Speed
55 kmph-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
75±5 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
83 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
13°-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Find My Scooter, Detachable Battery-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesLED
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah-
Boot Light
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,99040,065
Ex-Showroom Price
65,99036,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,066
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,418861

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