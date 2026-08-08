In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Hero Lectro C5X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 41,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the C5X has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs C5X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|C5x
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 41,999
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|30 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|0.21 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours