In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price). The range of Magnus up to 45 - 50 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.