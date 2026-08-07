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Ampere Magnus vs Hero Passion Pro

In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Magnus vs Passion Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus Passion pro
BrandAmpereHero
Price₹ 65,990₹ 65,740
Range45-75 km/charge-
Mileage-68.21 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-113.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Magnus
Ampere Magnus
Pro
₹65,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Magnus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm180 mm
Length
1880 mm2036 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1270 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg117 kg
Height
1190 mm1113 mm
Width
710 mm715 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
10s3.41s
Top Speed
55 kmph94.68 kmph
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
75±5 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
83 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric BikesCommuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringTwin shox
Front Suspension
TelescopicConventional fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
13°-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Find My Scooter, Detachable BatteryAutosail
Carry Hook
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake SystemIntegrated Braking System
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah3 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,99083,025
Ex-Showroom Price
65,99069,475
RTO
05,858
Insurance
05,787
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4181,784

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