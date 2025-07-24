In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Magnus vs HF Deluxe Comparison