In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Magnus vs HF 100 Comparison