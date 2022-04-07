|Battery Warranty
|1 Year
|-
|Continuous Power
|600 W
|-
|Motor IP Rating
|IP 54
|-
|Max Torque
|12 Nm @ 440 rpm
|10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Warranty
|1 Year
|-
|Motor Power
|250 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Belt Drive
|Range
|45 - 50 km/Charge
|-
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹49,999
|₹83,452
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹49,999
|₹69,500
|RTO
|₹0
|₹5,860
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹5,787
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,305
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,074
|₹1,793