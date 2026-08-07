In 2026 Ampere Magnus or GT Force Vegas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force Vegas Price starts at Rs. 57,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Vegas has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Vegas Comparison