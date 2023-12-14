In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Essel Energy GET 7 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Essel Energy GET 7 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at 42,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45 - 50 km/charge and the GET 7 has a range of up to 30 - 40 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less