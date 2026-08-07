In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Enigma Ambier choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Ambier has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Ambier Comparison