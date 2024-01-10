In 2024 Ampere Magnus or EMotorad T-Rex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range,
In 2024 Ampere Magnus or EMotorad T-Rex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at 44,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Magnus up to 45 - 50 km/charge and the T-Rex has a range of up to 35 km/charge.
Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour.
