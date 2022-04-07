|Battery Warranty
|1 Year
|-
|Continuous Power
|600 W
|-
|Motor IP Rating
|IP 54
|IP 67
|Max Torque
|12 Nm @ 440 rpm
|83 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|BLDC
|Motor Warranty
|1 Year
|-
|Motor Power
|250 W
|1500 W
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Hub Motor
|Range
|45 - 50 km/Charge
|-
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹49,999
|₹47,941
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹49,999
|₹45,099
|RTO
|₹0
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹2,842
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,074
|₹1,030