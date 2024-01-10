In 2024 Ampere Magnus or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Ampere Magnus or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Huge Price starts at 38,700 (last recorded price). Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Huge in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less