In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Magnus vs Pulsar 125 Neon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 68,077
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|51.46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-