In 2023 Ampere Magnus or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at 59,245 (ex-showroom price). Magnus engine makes power and torque 250 W & 12 Nm @ 440 rpm. On the other hand, Platina 110 engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Magnus has a range of up to 45 - 50 km/charge. The Platina 110 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.