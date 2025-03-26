In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Platina 110 engine makes power & torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Magnus vs Platina 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|Platina 110
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 69,284
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|115.45 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-