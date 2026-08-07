In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Magnus vs CT110 Comparison