In 2023 Ampere Magnus or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at 50,483 (ex-showroom price). Magnus engine makes power and torque 250 W & 12 Nm @ 440 rpm. On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45 - 50 km/charge. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.