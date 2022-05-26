In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Magnus vs CT100 Comparison