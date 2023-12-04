Saved Articles

Ampere Magnus vs Bajaj CT100

In 2023 Ampere Magnus or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Magnus
Ampere Magnus
60
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
600 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 54-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 440 rpm8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
45 - 50 km/Charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,99961,563
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99952,832
RTO
03,169
Insurance
05,562
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0741,323

