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Ampere Magnus vs Bajaj CT100

In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45-75 km/charge. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Magnus vs CT100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus Ct100
BrandAmpereBajaj
Price₹ 65,990₹ 40,730
Range45-75 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-115.45 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Magnus
Ampere Magnus
Pro
₹65,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Magnus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm170 mm
Length
1880 mm1945 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1235 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg115 kg
Height
1190 mm1072 mm
Width
710 mm752 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
10s
Top Speed
55 kmph
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years-
Motor Power
1200 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
75±5 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
83 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric BikesCommuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringSpring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
13°-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Find My Scooter, Detachable Battery-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake SystemCombi Brake System
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah-
Boot Light
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,99061,563
Ex-Showroom Price
65,99052,832
RTO
03,169
Insurance
05,562
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4181,323

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